Ohio zoo evacuated, closes early after receiving bomb threat

An Ohio zoo closed early after it was evacuated due to a safety threat on Saturday.

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The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said in a social media post that it received a bomb threat and an active-shooter threat around 2:18 p.m. on May 2.

This comes one day after the Toledo Zoo received a similar threat on Friday morning, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Following the similar threats, the Columbus Zoo was safely evacuated.

They decided to close for the rest of the day, according to the social media post.

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A zoo’s security dispatcher received the threat. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was notified and arrived at the scene within 10 minutes.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our guests and the coordinated response of our staff, which allowed for an orderly evacuation,” the zoo said on its Facebook page.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office told our news partner, WBNS in Columbus, that they believe that this was a swatting call. But treated the situation no differently than they would an active threat.

The zoo stated that it is working with law enforcement as they assess the situation.

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