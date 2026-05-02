Officers respond to crash on busy road near I-675 in Greene Co.

FAIRBORN — Officers responded to a crash on a busy road near Interstate 675 on Saturday.
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Fairborn officers were dispatched around 4:11 p.m. to a reported crash on Dayton Yellow Springs Road near I-675.
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OHGO video shows two vehicles, including a pick-up truck, were involved.
Our news crew on scene saw that a Fairborn cruiser had temporarily blocked off access to I-675 Northbound.
The roadway is back open. Wreckers removed both vehicles from the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
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