Spirit Airlines to wind down operations immediately

Spirit Airlines, the airline known for low-cost flights, is shutting down after 34 years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The company made the announcement early Saturday morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It is with great disappointment that on May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately,“ Spirit Airlines said in a statement on its website. ”We are proud of the impact of our ultra-low-cost model on the industry over the last 34 years and had hoped to serve our Guests for many years to come.”

The announcement went on to say that all flights are cancelled and guests should not go to the airport.

Spirit Airlines previously operated out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE), but ceased its operations on April 15, 2026, according to an airport spokesperson.

If you are impacted by the shutdown, you can find more information here.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]