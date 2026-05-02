Ohio’s 2026 Sales Tax Holiday announced

OHIO — The 2026 Sales Tax Holiday has been announced.

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The 2026 Sales Tax Holiday will take place from 12:00 a.m. Friday, August 7, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 9.

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“Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday comes at a time of year when families are getting ready for back-to-school,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said. “The sales tax break is designed to provide meaningful savings for families as they purchase new school essentials for the upcoming year.”

The following items qualify for the sales tax exemption during the three-day holiday:

Clothing priced at $75 or less per item

School supplies priced at $20 or less per item

School instructional materials priced at $20 or less per item

This exemption does not apply to services or items that are $500 or less, food in restaurants, purchases of motor vehicles, watercraft, outboard motors, alcohol, tobacco, vapor products, or any item containing marijuana.

“This annual holiday provides meaningful savings for Ohio families while supporting back-to-school preparation,” Tax Commissioner Patricia Harris said. “We encourage shoppers and retailers to plan ahead and take advantage of the exemption.”

For more information about the Sales Tax Holiday, visit this site.

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