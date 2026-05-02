Teen hospitalized after accidental shooting in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A teenager is at the hospital after an accidental shooting in Montgomery County on Friday, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office sergeant.

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Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Pittsburg Avenue to investigate a reported shooting after 6 p.m.

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Investigators learned that a 16-year-old was mishandling a gun and accidentally shot themselves in the arm, the sergeant told News Center 7.

They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw deputies standing on the porch of a home speaking to someone inside.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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