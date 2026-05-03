‘He’s a warrior, he’s a hero;’ City leaders react to passing of Bishop Richard E. Cox

DAYTON — City leaders are mourning the death of Bishop Richard E. Cox, an activist and social justice advocate in Dayton.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Bishop Cox passed away at 77 on Saturday, May 2.

His wife, Apostle Gloria Wright Cox, confirmed his passing on social media.

She called his passing a “surprise and “sudden.”

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>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Local activist Bishop Richard E. Cox dies

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson reports that local leaders called Bishop Cox a mentor and confidant.

Several leaders spoke with Patterson about the type of man Bishop Cox was.

“He’s a warrior. He’s a hero, but not only from a civil rights standpoint, but from a community activist standpoint,” said Dr. Derrick Foward, Dayton Unit NAACP. “Also, from a prayer warrior standpoint. He’s a bishop. He’s a man of the gospel.”

Bishop Cox was known to be a man of the people. He was a Civil Rights leader and activist in Dayton for decades.

Dr. Forward told Patterson that they had worked on many projects together, striving to achieve the same goals.

“He respected me and my leadership. I respected him and his leadership, and our relationship, as I said, was like Martin and Malcolm, but on any day, we respectfully love one another,” he said.

Patterson said that one of Bishop Cox’s recent projects was replacing Good Samaritan Hospital in West Dayton.

Cox was the president of the Clergy Community Coalition. After years of trying, they helped get the levy passed for a new hospital.

After conquering that challenge, Bishop Cox explained why they advocated endlessly for the hospital.

“Be sure that this hospital becomes a reality,” he told News Center 7 back in 2025. “It’s a hospital for the people, by the people to serve the people.”

Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss held a community town hall on Saturday morning.

She was emotional when she heard the news about Bishop Cox’s passing.

“It was very devastating on so many fronts,” she said. “He never lost a fight, and it’s just an honor and a privilege to know that I had an opportunity to work with him.”

Patterson said that collectively, each leader shared similar final words.

“Again, I just want to give my condolences to the Cox family and know that his legacy lives on.”

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates.

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