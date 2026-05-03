Firefighters respond to house fire in Greene County

BELLBROOK — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Greene County early Sunday morning.
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Around 4:14 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 80 block of Brookwood Drive in Bellbrook on reports of a house fire, according to a Greene County dispatcher.
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At this time, no injuries have been reported.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story; we will provide updates as we learn more.
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