Troopers respond to single-vehicle crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in Champaign County late Saturday night.
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Just before 11:40 p.m., OSHP Troopers with the Springfield Post were dispatched to State Route 235 near Kiser Lake on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
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The crash involved a single vehicle, according to the dispatcher.
It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story.
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