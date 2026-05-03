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Suspect accused of firing over 10 shots at deputies in custody, sheriff says

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com
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Police chase FILE PHOTO: A police chase ended with an SUV driving into an Ulta Beauty location. (Evgen - stock.adobe.com)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

WARREN COUNTY — A person is in custody after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at deputies on Saturday.

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The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that deputies responded around 9:40 p.m. to a wellness check at the 9700 block of Mason-Montgomery Road.

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When deputies arrived, they were met with gunfire from the second floor. The suspect reportedly fired 12-15 shots.

Deputies immediately took him into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

We will continue to update this story.

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