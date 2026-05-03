Woman arrested for providing code to McDonald’s safe to accomplice

TOLEDO — An Ohio woman is facing charges after she allegedly took part in safecracking at a fast-food restaraunt.

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Tamika Smith-Anderson, 41, is accused of providing another suspect with the code to open the safe at a McDonald’s in Toledo on April 25 to retrieve money bags, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

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According to an affidavit filed by police Toledo Municipal Court police, the other suspect removed approximately $18,000 from the safe.

A separate affidavit claims Smith-Anderson took between $1,000 and $7,500 cash from the safe on April 24.

Smith-Anderson was charged with felony-level complicity and theft.

She is due in court on May 7 for a preliminary hearing.

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