UD Hall of Famer, all-time leading scorer, arrested

DAYTON — Flyers all-time leading scorer Roosevelt Chapman Jr. was arrested Monday.

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Chapman was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Monday afternoon on suspicion of kidnapping and felonious assault.

He played for the University of Dayton Flyers from 1980 to 1984.

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In 1984, he led the team to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

He became the university’s all-time leading scorer with 2,233 points.

Chapman was inducted into the University of Dayton Athletic Hall of Fame in 1994.

We are working to learn what led to his arrest and will update this story as we learn more.

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