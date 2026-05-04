Coroner ID’s woman pulled from Great Miami River in Dayton

DAYTON — The woman who was pulled from the Great Miami River near Island MetroPark last week has been identified.
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On Monday, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified 50-year-old Shannon Ayles.
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As previously reported on News Center 7, authorities were called to E Helene Street around 4:30 p.m. on April 30 on reports of a body in the water.
News Center 7 obtained the 911 call that brought authorities to the scene.
“I’m out by the river by Helena Street Bridge, over by McCook Field, and I see a body in the water,” the caller said.
A Dayton Police Sergeant told News Center 7 that an adult woman’s body was pulled out of the river.
Additional details about the investigation were not immediately available.
The incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.
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