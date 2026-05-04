Injuries reported after crash involving semi truck in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Injuries were reported after a crash involving a semi truck in Champaign County on Monday morning.
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Around 11:14 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers with the Springfield post responded to the intersection of State Route 4 and State Route 56 on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
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The crash reportedly involved a semi truck and another vehicle, according to the dispatcher.
The dispatcher confirmed that injuries were reported, but could not provide any further details.
This is a developing story.
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