Coroner responds to investigation at local park

DAYTON — The Five Rivers MetroParks is investigating a scene near Island MetroPark.

The call came out at 4:30 p.m. to E Helena Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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News Center 7 called the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and confirmed that the coroner has been called to the scene.

Officers pushed our News Center 7 crew further back from the scene, stating it was a sensitive investigation.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

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