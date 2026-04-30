‘Just nuts;’ Drivers react to soaring gas prices

DAYTON — Gas hit $5 in parts of the Miami Valley on Wednesday.

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Aaron Foreman said he cannot wrap his head around the gas prices.

“I choose to stay here because of the gas prices, because of the cost of living, because of the taxes,” Foreman said.

He said he wishes he had filled up both cars earlier.

“Yesterday, I paid $3.59 per gallon in my other car. And then today $4.99. I work in a nonprofit like this is just, what can you do?” Foreman said.

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Semi truck drivers cannot escape the gas prices.

Scott Stanley drives around the state.

“Cost me probably $400. You got to figure for these guys over the road when I was the owner operator, probably cost you $900,” Stanley.

He said it’s even tougher for drivers who own and operate their own trucks.

“You can charge the company you’re hauling for a fuel surcharge, but that’s only, but that’s only going to cover part of it,” Stanley said.

Foreman said he has a cut-off limit of how high gas can go for himself.

“Six dollars, that’s my limit,” he said.

Companies like DoorDash and Uber are offering their drivers a discounted rate if they use their cards.

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