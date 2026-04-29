Kids escape apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters said a smoke detector saved lives.

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The chief said it got the attention of people inside an apartment filled with kids, and someone called for help.

Firefighters were called to Almond Avenue around 7 p.m.

Flames were coming out of a second-story window of an apartment building.

Kids in the neighborhood told News Center 7 they were worried for the family that lives there.

“I feel like that’s really traumatizing for them to be in a house that’s burning up, like they were asleep, like anything could happen, they could have been dead right now,” Lauren said.

Mia, Dzyrin, and Lauren said they were outside playing basketball when they saw flames.

They ran over to see what was happening.

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“I saw them all run out with like their iPads and stuff, and then the little boy was very scared,” Dzyrin said.

Dayton Fire District Chief Chris Kinzeler said crews were on scene within minutes.

“Nobody was in the house, we confirmed with the neighbor that everybody was out,” he said.

Kinzeler said some children were being watched by an older child in the apartment where the fire started.

He said the unit has a lot of water, smoke, and fire damage, but firefighters tried to save as much of the family’s belongings as possible.

The fire was able to be knocked down before it spread to other units.

No one was hurt.

“I would never be a firefighter, it’s scary,” Dzyrin said.

They are proud of their friends for calling 911.

“I feel bad because they’re not gonna have nowhere to stay,” Mia said.

Kinzeler said he’s talked with the apartment manager, and there are plans to get the unit fixed.

The cause is still under investigation.

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