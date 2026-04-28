More chances for rain and storms ahead

DAYTON, OH — Strong and severe thunderstorms moved through the Miami Valley late last night. Good news for us, that should be the only severe weather risk we have to face this week.

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Showers and thunderstorms do return tonight, but with limited instability and no wind shear, severe weather is not expected today. We may hear a few rumbles of thunder and see some heavy downpours, but no dangerous weather is expected.

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After this next round of rain passes, we’ll turn our attention to cold weather for the weekend. Lows both Saturday and Sunday morning will dip into the middle 30s. Frost is likely, and this may cause problems to folks who have already planted their spring flowers.

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