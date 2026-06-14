Fishermen reportedly find body in Great Miami River

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating after fishermen reportedly found a body in the Great Miami River on Saturday morning.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson breaks down the 911 call LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

As previously reported, crews were called to the area of West River and Guthrie roads on reports of a body in the water around 8:40 am.

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News Center 7 obtained the 911 call that brought first responders to the scene.

“Me and my buddy are out here fishing the Great Miami River, and we just seen a (expletive) body,” the caller told dispatchers.

The call came in just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The caller said they always fish in this spot, but have never seen this.

He then starts explaining where the body was found.

“We’re down the closest ramp is East River Road,” he said. “We’re on the Dayton side. We’re probably a quarter mile, maybe a half mile from the Dryden Bridge downstream.”

He then explains that the body was stuck on a log.

When they first arrived at the fishing spot, everything seemed normal.

But not long after, is when they made the discovery.

“We didn’t want to get too close. I think it’s a man,” the caller said.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 that they were called to the scene.

“I don’t know if they bring boats or what they do, but yeah, you can have the police come to the ramp, and we’ll pick them up if we have to,” the caller said.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

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