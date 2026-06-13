‘It’s an experience;’ Thousands attend Day 1 of Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — Thousands of people gathered at Dayton International Airport to kick off the CenterPoint Dayton Air Show, which is celebrating its 52nd year.

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The event features various aircraft performances, including the popular Blue Angels.

>>PHOTOS: CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Day 1

The annual air show has become a cherished tradition for many families and aviation enthusiasts, attracting visitors from states like Indiana and Ohio.

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It offers a unique opportunity to witness aerial acrobatics and different kinds of planes putting on a show.

Among the attendees was Hadleigh from Dayton, who shared her excitement about the aircraft.

“I like being here to watch the jets because I think the Blue Angels and the jets are my favorite part because they’re loud,” Hadleigh said.

She also had the opportunity to sit in a cockpit, describing it as having “a lot of buttons” and being “kind of fun.”

For some, the air show marked a new experience.

Jenna Gore from Columbus attended for the first time with her family.

“We were actually on our way home from Indianapolis, and we saw the Blue Angels practicing yesterday, and we didn’t know there was an air show,” Gore said.

“We were going to go to the Air Force Museum. But we found this instead,” Gore added.

The event is a longstanding tradition for others, such as Frank Viceli and Adam Viceli of Indianapolis, who have attended the Dayton Air Show for 22 years.

“It’s been a father-son tradition for many years,” Viceli said. “We’re originally from Indianapolis, and they used to have an air show there, that’s where we started. And then we decided to come over here and have been coming ever since.”

Viceli emphasized the unique nature of the air show.

“It’s an experience,” Viceli said. “I mean, you’ve got something you have to be prepared for, but also, it’s something you’re not going to experience anywhere.”

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