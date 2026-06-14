Driver arrested after running from police, crashing stolen car

CENTERVILLE — A man was arrested after a police chase ended in a crash in front of Archer’s Tavern Saturday morning.

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Middletown police told Franklin police that a recently stolen car was found along Wells Bridge Drive early Saturday morning.

As officers arrived in the area, they found the car parked at a gas pump at Speedway on East Second Street.

The driver fled as soon as he saw officers, according to the Franklin Division of Police.

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Officers started chasing the car east on East Second Street, before continuing onto State Route 73 and then State Route 48.

“Due to the driver’s actions, which included operating the vehicle in oncoming lanes of travel and creating a substantial risk to public safety, the pursuit was terminated in the area of Social Row Road,” the division said.

As Franklin police officers were returning to the city, the Centerville Police Department told them that the car had crashed out in front of Archer’s Tavern on Dayton Lebanon Pike.

As previously reported, the car overturned around 2:43 a.m.

The driver was identified as Camren Brumett, of Middletown, according to the division.

At the scene of the crash, Brumett got out of the car and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The division said officers obtained the information needed to complete the investigation, and failure to comply and receiving stolen property charges will be filed.

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