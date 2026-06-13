Motorcycle crash under investigation in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash in Miami County on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened in the 7000 block of Scarff Road around 6:20 p.m., a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher added that Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and medics are on scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]