Motorcycle crash under investigation in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash in Miami County on Saturday.
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The crash happened in the 7000 block of Scarff Road around 6:20 p.m., a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.
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The dispatcher added that Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and medics are on scene.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
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