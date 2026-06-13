Ohio school bus driver charged with showing explicit videos to students

LICKING COUNTY — A school transportation employee was charged after being accused of showing students in an Ohio school district inappropriate videos last month.

On May 28th, the principal of Johnstown-Monroe High School contacted the Johnstown Police after two 16-year-old students were reportedly overheard talking about sexually explicit messages they allegedly received from a bus driver, according to a Facebook post.

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The bus driver was identified as 66-year-old Steven Rudisill. He was an employee at the Community Bus Services, the transportation provider contracted by the school district, according to the post.

Detectives interviewed the two students, who told them that Rudisill had sent them explicit messages and used Facebook video calls to show them sexually explicit content, according to our news partners, WBNS.

In a video obtained by WBNS, on June 10, Rudisill allegedly raised a fist at a deputy as they attempted to put him in handcuffs.

He was charged with disseminating matters harmful to juveniles, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Rudisill is being housed at the Licking County Jail on a $50,000.

According to a statement from Community Bus Services, Rudisill was placed on unpaid leave in March for an unrelated incident, but was fired after the company learned about his arrest and charges.

In a letter from the school district to parents, it said that they are working with the families of the two students involved.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Licking County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 670-5555.

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