Dash cam video shows man clinging to woman’s car during I-75 police chase

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — New dash camera video shows a man hanging off a car as it drives on Interstate 75.

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This happened on Monday morning, after Kaamil O’Berry allegedly stole from Kroger’s and ran from police.

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It started in the Kroger parking lot near Austin Landing, at 10101 Landing Way.

A manager said a man ran out of the building stealing multiple items.

Officers said O’Berry and the driver, David Stutter, stole more than $700 worth of groceries.

As previously reported, a Miami Township police officer pulled over Stutter’s car. At that time, O’Berry jumped out and ran away.

The foot chase went onto the northbound lanes of I-75.

At that time, O’Berry jumped onto the hood of a woman’s car, who had slowed down with traffic.

O’Berry broke the windshield trying to carjack the driver, according to investigators.

He held onto the car for a quarter of a mile.

Miamisburg police dash camera video shows the police cruiser following a white car until O’Berry couldn’t hold on anymore.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins showed the dash camera footage to shoppers on Tuesday morning.

One woman said the parking lot needs more patrolling.

“I’ve been approached, you know, for people loitering in this parking lot Kroger’s parking lot. So, I think one of the reasons being is because 75 is so close,” Jennifer Pilalti, of Miami Township, said.

O’Berry is facing aggravated robbery, theft, and obstructing official business charges.

Stutter was arrested for complicity with theft.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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