Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral services held in Washington

The country is saying goodbye to Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Update 10:43 a.m. ET July 28: Rear Adm. (Ret.) Barry Black, Chaplain of the Senate, gave the benediction for Graham’s memorial service.

Graham’s sister, Sen. Darline Graham Nordone, who filled her brother’s Senate seat, walked to his casket for a final goodbye.

Update 10:42 a.m. ET July 28: Photos from the memorial service:

0 of 49 Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. Sen. Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. Rep. Sheri Biggs (R-SC) speaks during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. Rep. Sheri Biggs (R-SC) (R) walks past U.S. Sen. Darline Graham Nordone (R-SC) and husband Larry Nordone after speaking during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. Sen. Darline Graham Nordone (R-SC) and husband Larry Nordone attend a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. Rep. Sheri Biggs (R-SC) speaks during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Members of the U.S. Congress attend a Congressional Tribute to the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Nathan Howard-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: The casket of late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) lies in state for a Congressional tribute in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026, in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Kenny Holston - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: South Carolina State Guard caisson detachment carry the casket to lie in state during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. Sen. Darline Graham Nordone (R-SC) and husband Larry Nordone listen as U.S. Sen. Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: A person holds a program during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: A person hands out programs ahead of a Congressional Tribute to the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Nathan Howard-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: People arrive a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images) (Finn Gomez/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: A member of law enforcement prepares ahead of a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images) (Finn Gomez/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche attends a Congressional Tribute to the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Nathan Howard-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Darline Graham Nordone, sister of Lindsey Graham, and family look on during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images) (Finn Gomez/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Darline Graham Nordone, sister of Lindsey Graham, and family look on during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images) (Finn Gomez/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Sen. Darline Graham, R-S.C., and her husband Larry Nordone watch as an Armed Forces Body Bearer Team moves the casket of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., upon arrival for a Congressional tribute in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026, in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Mark Schiefelbein - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: An Armed Forces Body Bearer Team moves the casket of late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) upon arrival for a Congressional tribute in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026, in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Mark Schiefelbein - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: An Armed Forces Body Bearer Team moves the casket of late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) upon arrival for a Congressional tribute in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026, in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Mark Schiefelbein - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: South Carolina State Guard caisson detachment carry the casket during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images) (Finn Gomez/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: South Carolina State Guard caisson detachment carry the casket during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: South Carolina State Guard caisson detachment carry the casket during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: South Carolina State Guard caisson detachment carry the casket during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images) (Finn Gomez/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: South Carolina State Guard caisson detachment carry the casket during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images) (Finn Gomez/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: People stand outside to watch during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images) (Finn Gomez/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, from left, Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, Senator Todd Young, a Republican from Indiana, and Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona, during a ceremony for late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Tierney L. Cross-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) attends a Congressional Tribute to the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Nathan Howard-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: (Back to Front) Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought, U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin arrive for a Congressional Tribute to the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Nathan Howard-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Christopher J. Mahoney, Acting Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army General Christopher LaNeve, Commandant of the Marine Corps General Eric Smith, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle, Chief of the National Guard Bureau General Steven Nordhaus and Coast Guard Commandant Kevin Lunday stand before a Congressional Tribute to the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Nathan Howard-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (C) attends a Congressional Tribute to the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Nathan Howard-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Members of Congres attend a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Members of Congres attend a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: People gather before a Congressional Tribute to the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Nathan Howard-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and U.S. Acting Labor Secretary Keith E. Sonderling arrive for a Congressional Tribute to the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Nathan Howard-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche (R) attends a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Senator Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, from center left, Senator John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, and Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, during a ceremony for late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Tierney L. Cross-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Vice Chief of Staff of the Army and acting Chief of Staff of the Army: Gen. Christopher LaNeve; Commandant of the Marine Corps: Gen. Eric M. Smith; Chief of Naval Operations: Adm. Daryl Caudle; Chief of the National Guard Bureau Airforce Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus; Commandant and U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Kevin Lunday arrive during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Kelly Loeffler, administrator of the US Small Business Administration (SBA), from left, Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Lee Zeldin, administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Markwayne Mullin, secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Chris Wright, US energy secretary, Keith Sonderling, acting US secretary of labor, and Todd Blanche, acting US attorney general, arrive in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Tierney L. Cross-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

Update 10:37 a.m. ET July 28: Wreaths were placed at Graham’s casket.

Update 10:25 a.m. ET July 28: Vice President JD Vance spoke about Graham’s dedicated staff. He also spoke about first getting to know the late senator when they hit the campaign trail in Vance’s race for his own Senate seat.

“I choose to remember Lindsay Graham as a person who could disagree with you but not be disagreeable,” Vance said. He finished his remarks by saying Graham was a “true American original.”

Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Update 10:18 a.m. ET July 28: Once Graham’s casket was placed in the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Rep. Sheri Biggs, R-S.C., spoke about Graham’s military and Capitol service, and who reminded her that he outranked the freshman representative not only in the halls of Congress, but also as a member of the military. She is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard. Graham retired as a Colonel from the Air Force Reserves in 2015.

Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. Rep. Sheri Biggs (R-SC) speaks during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Sen. John Thune called Graham a ‘towering figure" in the U.S. and on the international stage, saying that he was respected by the country’s allies and other foreign leaders.

Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. Sen. Darline Graham Nordone (R-SC) and husband Larry Nordone listen as U.S. Sen. Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Original report: Graham’s memorial services began with the long-serving senator’s return to the U.S. Capitol, where fellow lawmakers will remember the Republican lawmaker from South Carolina.

His casket was taken into the Capitol Building by members of an Armed Forces Body Bearer Team, honoring his service in the Air Force, according to CBS News.

Vice President JD Vance, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and Rep. Sheri Biggs, R-S.C, will speak, NBC News reported.

After the ceremony in the congressional building, Graham will then be taken to the Washington National Cathedral.

President Donald Trump is expected to give Graham’s eulogy, CBS News reported. Also in attendance will be Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Vice President JD Vance and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Graham died July 11 at the age of 71 from an aortic dissection after returning from a trip to meet with Zelensky in Ukraine.

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