Doctor charged with alleged inappropriate sexual conduct with patients during exams

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio doctor has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct involving patients during exams.

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The Brown County Sheriff’s Office told our news partners WCPO-9 TV that Ali Ghasemzadeh was arrested Monday and charged with rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.

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The sheriff’s office did not say when the alleged incidents with Ghasemzadeh occurred or how many patients were involved.

Based on their investigation, detectives believe there may be additional victims who experienced inappropriate, unwanted, or unexplained sexual contact while receiving medical treatment from Ghasemzadeh.

Ghasemzadeh is currently being held in the Brown County Detention Center.

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