1 dead after motorcycle crash in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Auglaize County

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The crash happened at the intersection of US-33 and State Route 65.

An SUV was headed north on SR-65 while a motorcycle was coming east on US-33.

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The SUV was making a left turn when it was hit by the motorcycle.

The passenger of the motorcycle was thrown and pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the motorcycle had serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The driver and two passengers of the SUV had minor injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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