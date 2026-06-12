NWS confirms straight-line winds caused destructive damage in Celina

People are cleaning up after a roof was blown off a building in Celina and landed on a neighboring front porch.

People who live in the area said it all happened so fast.

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Jack Engelhart, who had his home damaged in the early morning hours of Friday, said, “I think the whole thing was over in about 10 minutes.”

Engelhart was at work when the storms blew through Celina. “It was crazy because the storm blew through so quick and it stopped raining. I’m walking, there’s no damage the whole way until I come around the corner. So, it is a surprise to be sure,” he said.

There is a gaping hole in a brick building built in the 1800’s where the roof once was. Much of it landed in the house across the street. Some of the damage was already getting cleaned up Friday afternoon.

Chad Wilrath with the Mercer County EMA said, “All the neighbors help out. A lot of places are already cleaned up. People are cleaning tree branches up, that type of thing. That is one of the benefits of living in the small communities.”

Wilrath was surveying the damage with the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said 60- 90 mph straight-line winds are to blame for the damage.

He said this shows why it’s important that everyone stays prepared for severe weather.

“Just make sure you pay attention to the warnings and take appropriate actions. Because on some of these events, you don’t get a very long-term notice,” Wilrath said.

Engelhart is navigating what to do next. “The house is broken, so we’re just figuring out what you can do, saving the food and finding a new place to go,” he said.

The American Red Cross is helping Engelhart find a place to stay while repairs are made to his home. The Mercer County EMA said the storm also knocked down large power transmission poles in an industrial area. Power crews are expected to have those fixed by tomorrow night.

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