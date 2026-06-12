Several performers, including Blue Angels, getting ready for this weekend’s Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — Performers are getting ready for this weekend’s Dayton Air Show.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz speaks with organizers LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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The U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrived in the Gem City on Thursday.

As previously reported, the visit marks a homecoming for one of their members. Captain Jen Murr grew up in Shelby County.

“It’s an incredible feeling. As soon as we landed, I felt like I was back home,” Murr said. “Never a million years, actually. So this is a dream come true for me to be able to be a part of this team and just to represent the United States Navy and the Marine Corps on a national level.”

The Blue Angels represent the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps and are celebrating their 80th season.

Their mission includes connecting with each community they visit during their 32-stop season.

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