At least 1 transformer damaged, multiple lines down after storms moved through Mercer Co.

MERCER COUNTY — Significant damage is reported after storms moved through part of Mercer County late Thursday night.

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The Celina Police Department said in a social media post that the city is aware of several downed power lines, damage to multiple utility lines, and at least one damaged transformer.

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They said that residents should anticipate extended power outages that could last several hours.

“Crews from the City of Celina Electric Department, along with personnel from other City departments, are actively working to clear roadways, repair infrastructure, restore power, and ensure public safety,” the social media post said.

They are also asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from areas affected by downed lines or storm debris.

“Traveling to view damage not only creates additional hazards but can also impede the work of emergency responders and utility crews. We also ask for your patience regarding power restoration,” the department said.

Mercer County EMA also said on social media that several lines are down.

“First responders will be out and about,” they said. “You do them a huge favor by staying put!”

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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