Almost 10K without power after storms with strong winds move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 3:02 A.M.
Thousands of people are without power after storms moved through the region late Thursday night.
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Almost 10,000 people across the region are without power.
This includes over 7,300 AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio outage map.
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Here is the county breakdown:
- Darke- 2124
- Montgomery- 1911
- Clark- 1884
- Preble- 1218
- Shelby- 921
- Miami- 663
- Logan- 571
- Warren- 500
- Greene- 360
- Champaign- 94
- Butler- 74
- Clinton- 24
There are over 1900 First Energy customers without power in Clark and Champaign counties.
Duke Energy is reporting over 500 customers without power in Butler and Warren counties.
News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.
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