Local

Almost 10K without power after storms with strong winds move through region

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com
Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 3:02 A.M.

Thousands of people are without power after storms moved through the region late Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Almost 10,000 people across the region are without power.

This includes over 7,300 AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here is the county breakdown:

  • Darke- 2124
  • Montgomery- 1911
  • Clark- 1884
  • Preble- 1218
  • Shelby- 921
  • Miami- 663
  • Logan- 571
  • Warren- 500
  • Greene- 360
  • Champaign- 94
  • Butler- 74
  • Clinton- 24

There are over 1900 First Energy customers without power in Clark and Champaign counties.

Duke Energy is reporting over 500 customers without power in Butler and Warren counties.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0

Most Read