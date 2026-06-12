Almost 10K without power after storms with strong winds move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 3:02 A.M.

Thousands of people are without power after storms moved through the region late Thursday night.

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Almost 10,000 people across the region are without power.

This includes over 7,300 AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here is the county breakdown:

Darke- 2124

Montgomery- 1911

Clark- 1884

Preble- 1218

Shelby- 921

Miami- 663

Logan- 571

Warren- 500

Greene- 360

Champaign- 94

Butler- 74

Clinton- 24

There are over 1900 First Energy customers without power in Clark and Champaign counties.

Duke Energy is reporting over 500 customers without power in Butler and Warren counties.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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