62-year-old man killed in Dayton shooting identified

DAYTON — The man who died after being shot in a Dayton neighborhood Friday afternoon has been identified.

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Patrick Dyer, 62, was identified Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

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As previously reported, Dayton police responded to the 5300 block of Haverfield Road around 3:15 p.m.

It started as an argument, and one shot was fired.

In a 911 call, a woman told dispatchers that a man was beating her brother with a bat, then turned to her.

The woman tells dispatchers that the man is lying in the grass.

When dispatchers asked what happened to the man, the woman says, “I shot him because he came after me.”

Police said Friday that the man, later identified as Dyer, was shot in the torso and died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Police previously said a woman was taken into custody. News Center 7 is working to learn if she was officially arrested in connection with the shooting.

We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.

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