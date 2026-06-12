Crash involving ODOT truck blocks lanes on I-75 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) vehicle was hit while working along Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Thursday, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.
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The crash happened on I-75 North beyond I-70 after 10:30 p.m.
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The dispatcher said an ODOT crash truck was rear-ended by another vehicle.
Traffic cameras show that the left two lanes are blocked on I-75 North.
The dispatcher added that there were no initial reports of injuries.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
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