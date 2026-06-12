New primary care facility opens in Clark County

NEW CARLISLE — Mercy Health - Springfield has opened a new primary care office in Clark County.

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The hospital network opened the facility at 538 N. Main St. in New Carlisle on June 1, but held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

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This new practice expands access to care for the community and marks the first Mercy Health location in New Carlisle, according to a network spokesperson.

“Strong primary care services are essential to building healthier communities,” Nichole Clark, director of primary care operations at Mercy Health - Springfield, said. “Expanding our presence in New Carlisle allows us to bring high-quality preventive, routine and immediate care closer to home, so individuals and families can access what they need without the burden of traveling long distances.”

The new clinic will operate with a hybrid care model, initially providing convenient walk-in services similar to existing walk-in clinics in the market.

Mercy Health nurse practitioner Derrick Marple will staff the clinic alongside a dedicated support team, the spokesperson said.

The facility features four exam rooms designed to support efficient, patient-centered care.

Services offered will include treatment for common illnesses and minor injuries, as well as preventive care and routine health needs.

The practice will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients can call 937-523-8550 or visit mercy.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

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