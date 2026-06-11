Bus driver learns punishment for allegedly grooming student

PREBLE COUNTY — A Preble County bus driver accused of grooming a student is behind bars.

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James Kimball, 44, was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to attempt to commit an offense in May, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

75 days of his sentence were suspended, so he will serve only 15 days in jail.

Kimball also received two years of probation. During that time, he is not allowed to have any contact with the victim, according to court records.

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Eaton Police Chief Steven Hurd told News Center 7 that Kimball was initially charged with grooming, involving a juvenile student, in October 2025.

Kimball was a bus driver for Twin Valley South schools, but also transported Eaton students for certain school functions, Hurd added.

Preble County Jail records show that Kimball was booked on June 5. He will be released on June 20.

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