Local police department to conduct juvenile curfew sweeps over the summer

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department will be conducting several juvenile curfew sweeps over the summer.

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The sweeps will take place in June, July, and August.

So far this year, there have been more than 40 juvenile victims of violent crimes, according to the department.

The department said the sweeps are designed to reduce late-night risks and protect youth.

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“These efforts are a proactive public safety strategy aimed at reducing late-night risks, protecting youth from victimization, and addressing identified community concerns,” the department said.

Anyone under age 18 is prohibited from loitering, loafing, or idling on public streets, alleys, parks, or other public places between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Any juvenile found in violation of the curfew during these sweeps will be transported to a designated police station for pickup by a parent or guardian.

Both the juvenile and the guardian will receive a minor misdemeanor citation, the department said.

Police will also provide the adult with a list of potential resources intended to prevent future curfew violations.

If officers are unable to locate a guardian to pick up the minor, the juvenile will be taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

They will remain at the facility until a guardian is located.

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