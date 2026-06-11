Ohio firefighter dies after battling occupational cancer

CINCINNATI — An Ohio firefighter has died after battling occupational cancer.

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The Cincinnati Fire Department announced that Firefighter Ryan Zwick, 43, died on June 11 after a duty-related medical illness.

The Cincinnati Firefighters Union Local 48 said that illness was occupational cancer.

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Zwick joined the Cincinnati Fire Department in May 2014 and spent most of his career at Station 35 in Westwood, which is one of the busiest response areas in the city.

“He gave this city everything he had, every shift, without hesitation,” the department wrote in a social media post.

The union said Zwick spent his life serving the citizens of Cincinnati.

Zwick will be remembered and honored as a firefighter who died in the line of duty.

“Occupational cancer remains one of the greatest threats facing the fire service. Ryan’s passing is a heartbreaking reminder of the sacrifices fire fighters continue to make long after the fire is out,” the union said.

Funeral and memorial services will be shared once they become available.

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