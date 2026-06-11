One dead after small plane crashes into Ohio home

SCIOTO COUNTY — One person is dead after a small plane crashed into a home in southern Ohio on Thursday, according to several news outlets.

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The crash happened Thursday morning in Scioto County.

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Scioto County Emergency Management Director Larry Mullins told WOWK and WCHS that a single-engine plane took off from the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport and crashed into a home on Bennett Schoolhouse Road.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to WSAZ that the plane was a Cirrus SR-20.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant, died in the crash, according to Mullins.

Mullins told both outlets that the people inside the home at the time of the crash were able to get out safely.

The house is a total loss.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, WSAZ reported.

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