TSA finds replica explosive device at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON — Airport security found a prohibited replica of an explosive device at Dayton International Airport.

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Transportation Security Agency (TSA) officers found a training aid anti-tank mine inside a traveler’s carry-on bag on June 3, according to a TSA spokesperson.

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An officer immediately told a TSA explosives specialist, who determined that the item was not an explosive device.

The passenger voluntarily abandoned the training aid anti-tank mine, which is prohibited in both checked and carry-on baggage, the TSA spokespersons said.

“I am proud of our dedicated officers who remain vigilant and work hard to keep our transportation systems secure and the traveling public safe,” said Daniel Narowitz, TSA Deputy Federal Security Director for Ohio. “When individuals bring prohibited items to our checkpoints, it significantly slows down the security screening process for other travelers.”

For information on what items can be packed in both a carry-on and a checked bag, visit TSA’s website.

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