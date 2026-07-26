Woman accused of using student’s information to make terrorist threats pleads guilty

MARYSVILLE — A woman accused of using a student’s information to make threats against an Ohio school pleads guilty.

38-year-old Colleen May pleaded guilty on two counts of attempted terroristic threats, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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News Center 7 previously reported in February of this year that May confessed to sending multiple emails to a Marysville school.

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The emails made generalized statements about threats to a local school, but no specific school was named, Marysville Police said.

Officers located a possible address of the sender and responded to a home in Marysville.

While on the scene of that address, Marysville Schools received a second email containing similar statements.

Officers were able to determine that both emails were from the same sender.

May admitted to using a student’s information in an attempt to hide her identity and cover up additional alleged crimes, according to police.

She could face up to three years in prison.

May is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 27.

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