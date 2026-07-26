Cancer survivor among 300 bikers riding across Ohio to help find cure

FAIRBORN — Hundreds of people are on a four-day journey across Ohio hoping to cure cancer.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman explains how this ride has a special purpose tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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The Pan Ohio Hope Ride is put on by the American Cancer Society.

The group is biking from Cleveland to Cincinnati. On Saturday, they rode from Columbus to Dayton, as previously reported.

They stopped at Wright State University on Saturday.

Their goal is to raise over $1 million for the Cleveland Hope Lodge. It’s where patients and caregivers from across Ohio and the country come to receive patient care.

The bikers arrived in Greene County on Saturday after cycling almost 300 miles.

They bring together mileage, messaging, and money.

“One of the things I always think about is riding 300 miles on a bike is nothing compared to what people going through cancer have,” said John Scott.

These cyclists are making a difference in the fight against cancer.

“You feel a little bit like a deer in the headlights when you get your diagnosis,” said Bridget Decrame.

Bridget beat breast cancer 20 years ago.

“I had broken a leg, cycling, and I, being lazy, reached over,” she said. “I’m like, you know, there’s something weird on the side.”

She was diagnosed at 32. But cycling was part of her life, and Bridget refused to give it up.

“Even my worst days, I had a two-mile loop, and no matter how slow I had to do it, I did it,” said Bridget.

The ride is in its 20th year.

Visit this website to learn how to support the cause.

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