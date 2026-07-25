UD announces death of longtime professor

DAYTON — The University of Dayton is mourning the death of a longtime English professor.

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Dr. Herbert Woodward Martin died on Monday, July 20, at 92-years-old, according to a UD spokesperson.

He began teaching at UD in 1971 and retired in 2001.

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Martin was renowned for his poetry, and his portrayals of Dayton native and poet, Paul Laurence Dunbar.

“This is such a loss to UD, to our department, to the Dayton community and to the arts more broadly,” said English department chair John McCombe.

Martin was honored on Dayton’s Walk of Fame in 2011. He also earned an honorary degree from UD in 2002, the spokesperson said.

Dr. Martin was also an accomplished actor, singer, and playwright, according to his online obituary.

He received several awards including the Ohio Governor’s Award for the Arts, the Mark Twain Award from the Society for the Study of Midwestern Literature, the Richard Bjornson Humanities Award, the Paul Laurence Dunbar Humanities Award, and recognition as one of Dayton’s “Top Ten African American Males,” his online obituary stated.

Visitation for Martin will be held on Thursday, July 30, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home on Salem Avenue.

His funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, July 31, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church on Brown Street in Dayton.

Dr. Herbert Woodward Martin Photo contributed by University of Dayton (University of Dayton)

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