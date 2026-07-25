A severe weather chance returns to the Miami Valley

DAYTON — The Storm Center 7 team is watching closely Monday night into Tuesday if any storms could be strong. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Before that front arrives, it’s going to be hot and humid. Sunday and Tuesday will have feels like temperatures in the 90s. Monday before the storms, heat indices could be over 100 degrees.

A severe weather risk for the Miami Valley

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

A level two out of five risk is for our area. That means out of the storms we see Monday night, a few could turn severe producing damaging straight line winds. I’m watching closely just how much we can get storms to fire off.

A severe weather risk for the Miami Valley

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

The latest runs of Futurecast Saturday evening has the main line of storm east of our area. We will watch if this changes as we get closer to time.

A severe weather risk for the Miami Valley

©2026 Cox Media Group