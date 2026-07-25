Medical helicopter called to crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — At least one person is hurt after a crash in Darke County on Saturday.
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The crash happened at the 9700 block of Versailles-Southeastern Road at around 6:11 p.m., according to a Darke County dispatcher.
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The dispatcher said that CareFlight was requested to the scene.
Additional information was not immediately available.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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