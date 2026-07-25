FBI arrests North Carolina man in connection with southern Ohio narcotic overdoses

NORTH CAROLINA/OHIO — A North Carolina man was arrested in connection with narcotic overdoses in southern Ohio.

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The Cincinnati Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) shared on social media that they arrested Alexander Green of North Carolina for allegedly selling illegal narcotics on the dark web.

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Investigators linked Green to suspected overdoses in southern Ohio, which were traced to drugs he is accused of selling online.

“We thank our partners in Ohio, North Carolina, and across the country for their collaboration in this investigation,” the post read.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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