6 hurt, including 3 juveniles in head-on crash, impairment a factor

TROTWOOD — Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post are investigating after a head-on crash in Trotwood on Friday night that left multiple people with injuries.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Wolf Creek Pike near Willowburn Avenue.

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During the initial investigation, a 2008 Chevrolet HHR operated by 26-year-old Ryder Schronce of New Madison was driving northbound on Wolf Creek Pike, according to a spokesperson.

At the same time, a 2011 Chevrolet Express that was operated by 42-year-old Earl Sanders Jr. of Dayton was traveling southbound on Wolf Creek Pike.

The HRR crossed over the center double-yellow line and struck the Express head-on before both cars came to a complete stop in the roadway.

Schronce was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Sanders was transported to Kettering Health Dayton with minor injuries.

Four additional passengers, one adult and three juveniles, were transported to area hospitals

Troopers believed that impairment may have been a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

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