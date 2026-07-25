UPDATE: 6 hurt after head-on crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — UPDATE @ 11:30 p.m.

Six people were hurt after a crash in Trotwood on Friday.

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Crews were called to the 4800 block of Wolf Creek Pike around 10:15 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

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The crash invovled two vehicles that collided head-on.

Five people from one vehicle were taken to the hospital along with one person from the other, according to Sgt. Austin Kleman with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Crews are still working to learn what led up to the crash and the condition of those hurt.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

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