Deputies, medics respond to reported shooting in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting in Harrison Township on Friday.
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The shooting was reported at around 2:10 a.m. on N. Main Street near Markey Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher Center (RDC) dispatch supervisor.
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Deputies were initially dispatched for a reported shots fired before it was upgraded to a shooting, dispatchers said.
News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the shooting and how many people were injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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