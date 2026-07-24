‘He’s not breathing;’ 911 calls reveal details of reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers are investigating a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood early Friday.

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The shooting was reported at around 12:03 a.m. at the 100 block of Central Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

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News Center 7 obtained a pair of 911 calls through a public records request.

A male caller told dispatchers that he heard at least eight gunshots.

A second caller told dispatchers that she saw someone lying on the ground.

“He’s not breathing,” she said.

The caller also told dispatchers that she previously heard gunshots.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department (DPD) to determine how many people were injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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