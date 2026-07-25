Preble County deputies arrest 2 after finding fentanyl on I-70

PREBLE COUNTY — Two people were arrested on July 22 in Preble County after deputies found suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop on I-70.

Deputies stopped a 2001 Mercedes on I-70 due to multiple traffic violations.

Deputies requested a K-9 unit from the Eaton Police Department.

K-9 Ruger alerted to the vehicle, leading to a probable cause search.

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A woman in the vehicle, identified as Afton Hurd, admitted to having suspected fentanyl.

Deputies subsequently seized approximately one ounce.

Deputies also found drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Both the driver, Eric Lavengood, and Hurd admitted to traveling from Indiana to Montgomery County to buy fentanyl.

Lavengood and Hurd have been formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court.

The charges include trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony; possession of fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Both Lavengood and Hurd remain in the Preble County Jail.