New soda shop celebrates opening in Montgomery County

MIAMISBURG — A new soda shop has officially opened in Montgomery County.

The City of Miamisburg shared in a social media post that Sips Soda Shop held a grand opening last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

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The location is located at 40 N. Main Street in Suite 102 in downtown Miamisburg.

Sips Soda Shop offers a variety of drinks, including boba tea, dirty sodas, and more.

The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

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